 Menu
Close
Thrivent is No. 335 on the Fortune 500 and rated A++ Superior by A.M. Best.

1 Ratings reflect Thrivent's overall strength and claims-paying ability but do not apply to the performance of investment products.

Financial Strength & Reputation

Who you work with says a lot about what's important to you. Thrivent Financial's tradition of strength says a lot about what's important to us.

See how we rate

Being Wise With Money

At Thrivent, we do more than help you manage your finances. We help you make wise money choices through every phase of your life.

Take the first step

Member's Voice

"Thrivent is about helping people."*

Jonathan | Member from Waukegan, Illinois

* The member's experience may not be the same as other members' and does not indicate future performance or success.

Living Generously

Generosity doesn't come with a how-to manual. It comes with a set of values – yours. We'll help you follow them.

Power your passion

Money, Faith & You

You believe faith and finances go together.
So do we. Let's start a new conversation about being wise with money and how generosity is an expression of your faith.

Start the conversation

Exploring Goals

Get the financial guidance that's right for you

Find an event or workshop.

Let our experts reach out to you.

Contact Me

Related Items

young chefs serving up food for charity

Pint-sized chefs serve up generosity

See how Thrivent Action Teams helped a 10-year-old and her friends cook up some kindness for people in need.

Check it out
couple enjoying retirement

Planning a better retirement starts here

Build a foundation for lasting retirement income. Annuities make it possible to have income that lasts a lifetime.

Here's how
start today

401(k)? 403(b)? IRA? What are your options?

Don’t bury your head in the sand when it comes to saving for retirement. Learn about your options and start saving.

Get started

T.COM-Z